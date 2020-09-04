4 people found dead after shooting in home in Oshawa, Ont.

Four people were found dead in a home east of Toronto after an early morning shooting, police say.

Const. George Tudos, spokesperson for the Durham Regional Police Service, said multiple callers reported hearing gunshots inside the Oshawa residence.

Two of the dead are believed to be men and the two others are thought to be in their early teens, Tudos said, but police are awaiting confirmation from the coroner.

Investigators believe the shooter is among the dead, he added.

Officers also found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her injuries are considered serious but non-life threatening, Tudos said.

Police are not looking for any more suspects and there is no ongoing threat to community safety, he said.