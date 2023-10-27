Man, 82, charged in sex assault investigation at Oshawa home that housed daycare

An 82-year-old man who lived at an Oshawa, Ont., home that functioned as a daycare is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation, police say.

The man has been charged with gross indecency, assault, sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under the age of 14. He was released on an undertaking.

Durham Regional Police say they began investigating in September after reports of an alleged sexual assault in the mid-1980s at a residence in the Waverly Street South and Cartier Avenue area.

They say a complainant came forward and investigators have since been able to identify other alleged victims. Police say the investigation found reports of alleged sexual assaults that occurred from 1967 to 1991.

Police say the daycare is believed to have ceased operations earlier this year.

Anyone whose children attended the home is asked to come forward if they have concerns or a submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.