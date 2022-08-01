Cyclist critically injured after he was struck by driver in Oshawa

A cyclist was critically injured early Monday when he was struck by a driver in Oshawa.

Durham police say the collision happened near the corner of King Street East and Central Park Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m.

The cyclist, who police described as middle-aged, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. His injuries are life-threatening, police said.

Police did not initially say whether the driver remained at the scene. CBC Toronto has reached out for more details.

Investigators closed roads in the area and urged drivers to avoid the area.