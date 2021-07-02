6-year-old girl bit by coyote in Oshawa park, Durham police say
Police are warning people to be cautious after a little girl was bit by a coyote in an Oshawa park late Thursday evening.
Police say residents should be cautious as coyote is still on the loose
Police east of Toronto are warning people to be cautious after a six-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote on Thursday evening.
Durham Regional Police say the girl was playing in Northway Court Park in Oshawa, Ont., when she was approached by the animal at about 8:30 p.m.
They say the coyote bit her, and then several adults scared it off.
The girl was taken to hospital for treatment of the bite, which is not life-threatening.
Police say Oshawa Animal Services tried to capture the coyote, but it escaped into a ravine.
Officers are warning residents to read up on coyotes so they know how to react when they see one.