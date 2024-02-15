Oshawa boy, 12, charged with possession of loaded firearm in Snapchat video

A 12-year-old Oshawa boy has been arrested and is facing charges after police seized a loaded firearm, Durham police said in a press release.

Police say they responded to a call on Feb. 11 around 10 a.m. where they were shown a Snapchat video of the suspect threatening to shoot victims. Footage of a firearm and ammunition was also seen in the video.

Durham police executed a search warrant in the Bloor Street E. and Ritson Road S. area, where they seized a firearm and ammunition.

The 12-year-old was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of uttering threats, dangerous weapons, possession of restricted firearms without licence, possession of restricted firearm knowingly not holding a licence, use of firearm during commission of an offence and possession of a loaded restricted firearm.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Central East Criminal Investigation Bureau in Durham or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers.