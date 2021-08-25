25 cases of COVID-19 linked to Oshawa basketball tournament
Around 7,000 people attended tournament between Aug. 3 and 8
The Durham Region Health Department has identified 25 COVID-19 cases linked to a week-long basketball tournament in Oshawa that was attended by about 7,000 people.
The health department says it's still gathering information on the Jane and Finch Classic basketball tournament, held over five days from Aug. 3 to 8 at the Playground Global facility.
Sixteen of the 25 COVID-19 cases are from Quebec and the rest are from Ontario, according to the health department. Two of the Ontario cases are among Durham residents.
A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the tournament on Monday.
"I urge anyone who attended the event to get tested as soon as possible," said Durham Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Kyle in a statement.
Those living in the Durham region who attended the event are encouraged to visit http://covidswab.lh.ca/ or call the health department's Health Connection Line on 905-668-2020 or 1-800-841-2729.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?