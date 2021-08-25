25 cases of COVID-19 linked to Oshawa basketball tournament

The Durham Region Health Department has identified 25 COVID-19 cases linked to a week-long basketball tournament in Oshawa that was attended by about 7,000 people.

The health department says it's still gathering information on the Jane and Finch Classic basketball tournament, held over five days from Aug. 3 to 8 at the Playground Global facility.

Sixteen of the 25 COVID-19 cases are from Quebec and the rest are from Ontario, according to the health department. Two of the Ontario cases are among Durham residents.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the tournament on Monday.

"I urge anyone who attended the event to get tested as soon as possible," said Durham Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Kyle in a statement.

Those living in the Durham region who attended the event are encouraged to visit http://covidswab.lh.ca/ or call the health department's Health Connection Line on 905-668-2020 or 1-800-841-2729.