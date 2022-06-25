2 men dead, 3 others injured after overnight shooting at Oshawa bar

Two men have died in hospital and three others were injured in a shooting overnight in an Oshawa bar, Durham Regional Police say.

Police were called to The BLVD restaurant and bar on Simcoe Street North, near Durham College, in Oshawa at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found five victims with gunshot wounds.

One man was transported to local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Another man was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto, where he also died from his injuries.

Three men were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released, police said.

Police have not released a description of a suspect, but said they are speaking to witnesses.

Durham police's homicide unit is investigating the incident and appealing for more witnesses to come forward.

The BLVD posted a message of condolences on Instagram following the incident.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to tonight's victims and their families," it wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out, we are all safe."