Mother, boyfriend charged in 2016 death of 8-month-old boy

A 26-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were arrested and charged Friday for the death of the woman's baby boy nearly two years ago, according to Durham police.

On Dec. 29, 2016, officers were called to an Oshawa apartment on Robson Street, near Simcoe and Frank streets, for a report of unknown trouble. Upon arriving, they discovered an eight-month-old boy who was not breathing.

After an autopsy, a coroner ruled the boy's death a homicide.

The woman has been charged with manslaughter, while the man has been charged with second-degree murder. aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm. Both are currently being held for a bail hearing.

The pair were in a romantic relationship at the time of the baby's death.

A spokesperson for Durham Regional Police said the circumstances of the case required a lengthy probe before charges could be laid against the accused.

"Due to the nature of the injuries that were sustained by the eight-month-old boy, an extensive review was needed, which resulted in an exhaustive police investigation," Const. George Tudos said.