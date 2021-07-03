2 people injured in large apartment fire in Oshawa

Two people have been injured in a large apartment fire in Oshawa that has led to the evacuation of the building, police and fire officials say.

Oshawa Fire Services says crews rescued the two when they arrived at the building at 1420 Ritson Rd. S. on Saturday morning.

Paramedics have taken the two to hospital. Their condition is not known.

Displaced residents have been offered shelter at the South Oshawa Community Centre for the time being.

Durham police are urging people to avoid the area.

It's unclear yet what caused the fire. However, a picture shared by police shows the building's roof on fire and plumes of smoke rising up.