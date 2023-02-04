Metrolinx starts Osgoode Hall tree removal as Ontario law society waits for court to consider injunction

Metrolinx has begun work on removing centuries-old trees at Osgoode Hall Saturday morning, despite the Law Society of Ontario requesting an injunction to stop them from doing so.

Wynna Brown, spokesperson for the law society, said on Friday night its lawyers have filed an application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and made a request for an urgent case conference meeting as soon as possible about construction work by Metrolinx at Osgoode Hall.

The court hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. But workers could be seen removing the first limbs hours before, around 9:15 a.m.

The move is the latest in a months-long dispute between advocates and city councillors opposed to the provincial regional transit agency's plan to uproot at least five historic trees from the heritage property to make way for the future Osgoode Station, as part of the Ontario Line.

Protestors gathered Friday night in a community vigil in support of the green space, where they demanded meaningful consultation from Metrolinx. The protesters said they were there to protect the trees that have weathered more than 200 Toronto winters.

"Despite an injunction being filed, Metrolinx quickly ramped up its plan to remove the trees – contracting tree companies and site prep companies. Metrolinx is racing to beat the court's decision," reads a Saturday statement from the Build Ontario Line Differently (BOLD) Coalition, which represents communities affected by Ontario Line work and are opposed to how Metrolinx is conducting it.

"The chainsaws won't stop until the trees come down."