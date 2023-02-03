Law society will seek injunction to stop Metrolinx from cutting down trees at historic Osgoode Hall

The Law Society of Ontario says it will seek an injunction to stop Metrolinx from cutting down trees on the grounds of Osgoode Hall, work that the legal regulator says could begin this weekend.

In an email, a spokesperson for the law society says that Metrolinx has advised it that tree removal could start as soon as Saturday. Coun. Josh Matlow, a vocal opponent of Metrolinx's plan, said that fencing has already gone up around the site.

Located on Queen Street West downtown, Osgoode Hall houses the Ontario Court of Appeals, Superior Court of Justice and the Law Society of Ontario, which co-owns the property with the provincial government. The grounds include publicly accessible greenspace that is home to trees more than 200 years old.

Metrolinx previously identified at least five trees that it says need to be removed so it can carry out archeological work before building an entrance to a station on the new Ontario Line. The provincial transit agency initially put the plan on hold last November after strong resistance from local residents, the law society and Indigenous groups.

In an email to CBC Toronto, Metrolinx did not confirm that it would begin cutting down trees on Saturday but did say that work to support the archeological assessment would begin "as soon as possible."

"We have been engaging with communities on the project for over two years and can't afford to delay getting this much-needed project built," the email said.

Metrolinx also pointed to a third-party review, commissioned by the city, that looked at 10 possible options for the new station entrance and concluded that the Osgoode Hall site made the most sense for commuters.

According to the law society and Matlow, a community vigil is planned for 5:30 p.m. Friday on the grounds of Osgoode Hall as a show of opposition to Metrolinx's plan.