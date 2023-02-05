Content
Toronto

Metrolinx's Osgoode Hall tree removal on pause as court grants injunction

Metrolinx's planned removal of trees at Osgoode Hall has been put on pause until at least Feb. 10, after the Law Society of Ontario says an Ontario Superior Court justice granted an interim injunction.

Ontario Superior Court of Justice has granted interim injunction until at least Feb. 10, law society says

Chopped down trees can be seen behind a metal fence.
Metrolinx has started tree removal on Osgoode Hall property Saturday morning before it chose to temporarily cease operations. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

"The Law Society of Ontario is pleased with the outcome of the proceedings," said spokesperson Wynna Brown in an email Sunday morning."We extend our thanks to the Courts and community and look forward to next steps in the process."

A sign is pictured near Osgoode Hall as Metrolinx begins the removal of centuries-old trees early Saturday morning.
A sign is pictured near Osgoode Hall as Metrolinx begins the removal of centuries-old trees early Saturday morning. (CBC)

The injunction comes less than a day after Metrolinx was seen removing some limbs from the centuries-old trees Saturday morning. However, later that day, Metrolinx said it agreed to temporarily pause the removal work ahead of the court hearing.

Metrolinx has not yet released a statement on the injunction, although in an earlier statement, it said that "following the hearing, we look forward to proceeding to get this critical transit line built." That statement noted it's met with the law society 17 times prior to removal work.

Brown said the law society expects the court to release its reasons later on Sunday morning.

