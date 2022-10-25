Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Ontario Securities Commission chair resigns 7 months into her term

Without saying why, Heather Zordel has resigned as chair of the Ontario Securities Commission just seven months into her posting.

Heather Zordel's term was supposed to run until April 2024

The Canadian Press ·
The Financial District is shown with the CN Tower in the background in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

The chair of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has stepped down less than a year after taking the job.

A spokesperson for Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the minister accepted Heather Zordel's resignation on Oct. 21.

No reason was given for Zordel's departure.

The OSC was recently reorganized in a move that split the roles of chair and chief executive into two distinct positions.

Zordel was the first chair of the provincial securities regulator under the new structure. She had been appointed to a two-year term that was to run until April 2024.

