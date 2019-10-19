'It's a vicious circle': Short-term rentals a major headache for Oro-Medonte residents

Lillian McConnell has been living in Oro-Medonte for more than 60 years. Like the other residents of this south-central Ontario township, she chose to live here because of the natural beauty, peace and tranquillity it offers.

But two years ago, things started changing. Residents say they have been dealing with late-night noise, partying, lewd behaviour and other issues, coinciding with the rise in popularity of short-term rentals, including Airbnb and VRBO.

"It has become a problem since 2017, and the thing that concerns me probably the most, it has completely changed the feel of our community," McConnell told CBC News.

"People don't feel secure, they can't enjoy the quiet enjoyment of their homes because of the short-term rentals that we're dealing with that are mainly party houses."

McConnell said the peace and tranquillity is gone, replaced by constant traffic.

30 people in a home, partying all the time

Apart from having up to 30 people in a home, partying all the time, McConnell said it gets much worse.

She described what she called one of "the most horrific examples," where a young parent was home with a small family, when between 20 and 30 people turned up to a three-bedroom short-term rental next door.

"One weekend in particular, it was a stag weekend, the children were out playing and she looked out her kitchen window and they had brought prostitutes in and were against the garage just taking turns," McConnell said.

"How do you deal with that? She had the courage to go out and say 'Enough, this is wrong.' But you can't live in that kind of a community with a family," said McConnell, a former member of the town council.

Residents say the peace and tranquillity is gone and there is now late-night noise and lewd behavior in their Oro-Medonte neighbourhood. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Another homeowner, Kim Pressnail, said it was back in 2017 that he too first started noticing a lot of strange people arriving, a lot of parties, and properties changing hands.

"People were basically arriving and we didn't know who they were," Pressnail, an associate professor of civil engineering at the University of Toronto, told CBC News.

"What my daughter discovered was... we had three homes listed on the big platforms for short-term rentals."

Pressnail said he mentioned the situation to his brother who lives 14 kilometres up the lake, who told him they were having the very same problem.

The problem persists

Both Pressnail and his neighbours say they have complained "numerous times" but that there's no change in behaviour.

And while the police and even the town's mayor have responded to the complaints, the problem persists.

"It isn't a permanent solution because, in fact, they are transients. So, they get a bit of learning when the police comes or when the bylaw comes and they learn to be quiet and behave at night. But in another three days the cycle repeats and away we go again," Pressnail said.

"It's a vicious circle."

Having to call the police, bylaw officers, or the fire department all undermine the quality of life for residents, and the moral fibre of the community, McConnell said.

"What it will do is take the heart of the community because you don't have a sense of security. You don't know who is here, you don't now [if] your children [can] ride their bike down the street."

Oro-Medonte homeowner Kim Pressnail said it was back in 2017 that he first started noticing a lot of strange people arriving, a lot of parties, and properties had changed hands. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The former councillor is adamant that you cannot have what she calls "this kind of commercial operation" in a residential zone.

McConnell said while Coun. Randy Greenlaw has been trying to help, the township is turning a blind eye and allowing it to happen.

"They are not upholding their two interim bylaws that had been in place. Our bylaw officers, it's very difficult for them to do their job and they're totally ineffective," McConnell said.

"With the way the township is leaning, and that's why it's important that we put the brakes on it, they're leaning toward licensing." That's something The Blue Mounains and Collingwood have already tried, but in McConnell's view "it's a nightmare."

Lillian McConnell and her husband, Ken, at their home in Oro-Medonte, Ontario. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Interim bylaw approves existing short-term renters

The Township of Oro-Medonte is refuting the residents' claim that it has turned a blind eye to their concerns.

In an email to CBC News, communications and public relations officer Jenny Legget said during the fall of 2017, staff and council started to receive complaints from residents regarding homes being used for short-term rentals.

"Complaints were primarily related to excessive partying, noise, garbage and concerns regarding additional stress or use on septic systems," Leggett wrote.

"Based on the number of complaints that were received, council made a determination that it was timely and important to take an overall look at short-term rentals as a whole."

Leggett said an interim control bylaw was enacted in late June, 2018, which indicates that as of June, 2018, if an individual is operating an existing short-term rental property, he or she is able to continue.

If an individual is not operating an established short-term rental property, he or she is not permitted to open or operate a short-term rental property, the township's spokesperson noted.

"The interim control bylaw allows staff to undertake the necessary steps and research regarding short-term rentals; including a broad-based look at other municipalities' approaches across Ontario regarding short-term rentals, policy options, potential licensing options, [and] enforcement options," Leggett said.

"There is currently an established process in place to investigate complaints regarding short-term rentals," she added.

An interim control bylaw enacted in late June, 2018, indicates that as of June, 2018, if an individual is operating an existing short-term rental property in Oro-Medonte, he or she is able to continue. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Meanwhile, McConnell is leading a petition to let the township know residents do not want short-term rentals in Oro-Medonte.

"We're hoping that this petition will kind of put their feet to the fire and say, 'Listen to your residents, there're enough of us speaking out,'" McConnell said. "You must uphold the bylaw."