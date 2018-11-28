18-year-old charged in Mississauga crash that killed mother and son gets bail

An 18-year-old man charged in connection with a Mississauga crash that killed a mother and her young son was granted bail on Wednesday.

Evan Campbell, of Orillia, appeared in court in Brampton. He has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 1, a grey Hyundai was northbound on Mavis Road, when it collided with a black Nissan that was eastbound on Burnhamthorpe Road.

Khushbu Arora, 31, and her two-year-old son Prakrit Dogra, from Mississauga, died of their injuries.

Her husband Sanket Dogra, 33, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

The family's car was destroyed in the crash. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Campbell was released on $40,000 bail. According to his bail conditions, he must live with his parents, cannot operate a motor vehicle, must abide by a curfew, and cannot have any contact with Sanket Dogra.

Thin with blond hair, and wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, Campbell appeared in the prisoner's box in handcuffs.

He was ordered to return to court on Jan. 14.