OPP search for Pickering teen wanted in connection to Orillia homicide

One man has been arrested and provincial police in Orillia, Ont., are seeking a second suspect in connection with a homicide in the city on Monday morning.

20 year-old Orillia man already in custody

The Canadian Press ·
A Pickering teen is wanted by OPP investigators for his alleged role in a homicide in Orillia earlier this week. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

OPP say they were called to a parking lot just after 7:30 a.m. about a man in medical distress.

Police determined that just prior to the call, a "violent altercation" took place on a trail near the parking lot.

The unidentified victim was found with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a 17-year old male suspect from Pickering on a charge of second degree murder.

Already in custody is a 20-year-old Orillia resident on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

