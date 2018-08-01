OPP search for Pickering teen wanted in connection to Orillia homicide
One man has been arrested and provincial police in Orillia, Ont., are seeking a second suspect in connection with a homicide in the city on Monday morning.
20 year-old Orillia man already in custody
OPP say they were called to a parking lot just after 7:30 a.m. about a man in medical distress.
Police determined that just prior to the call, a "violent altercation" took place on a trail near the parking lot.
The unidentified victim was found with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are searching for a 17-year old male suspect from Pickering on a charge of second degree murder.
Already in custody is a 20-year-old Orillia resident on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.