Teen arrested, victim identified in fatal 'altercation' in Orillia
Provincial police have arrested and charged a teenager who was wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Orillia on Monday morning.
Jordan Carter-Bonfield, 25, identified as victim of 'violent altercation'
The 17-year-old male cannot be identified under terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
A 20-year-old man had earlier been arrested on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.
The OPP says they were called to a parking lot in the city, about 150 km north of Toronto, just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday about a man in medical distress. Officers determined that a "violent altercation" took place on a trail near the lot.
The victim, identified as 25-year-old Jordan Carter-Bonfield of Orillia, was pronounced dead at the scene.