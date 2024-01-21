Child, 6, dead after driver hits 3 pedestrians in Orillia: OPP

A six-year-old child has died after they were hit, along with two other pedestrians, by a driver in a city north of Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In a release Sunday, police said they responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Colborne and West streets in Orillia on Saturday shortly before 5 p.m.

Three pedestrians, including the six-year-old child, were injured and taken to hospital. The child died as a result of their injuries in hospital. The injuries of the other two pedestrians are unknown.

The area remains closed to motorists Sunday as police investigate.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to call police or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.