Toronto police release security camera images of suspects in alleged organized theft ring

Toronto police are seeking the public's help identifying three men they allege are part of an organized theft ring.

Police said that throughout the day on Thursday, Sept. 6, officers responded to numerous reports of thefts in the Financial District.

The thefts occurred in various bars and restaurants, where women would leave their purses on the backs of chairs, police said.

One man would create a distraction while an accomplice would wrap the purse in a jacket. In some instances he would reach into the purse to take the wallet, police said.

Police say one man would create a distraction while an accomplice would wrap the purse in a jacket. In some instances he would reach into the purse to take the wallet. (Toronto Police Service)

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).