Orangeville hospital appeals to staff to work extra shifts this weekend due to staffing shortage

An Orangeville, Ont. hospital has put out an urgent call to staff to work extra shifts this weekend due to an anticipated staff shortage, says a union that represents health-care workers.

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC), 100 Rolling Hills Dr., has indicated to its staff that it currently has "urgent staffing needs," according to SEIU Healthcare, which represents 60,000 workers. The union said the hospital has warned it may redeploy anyone willing to pick up a shift to departments where they are needed most.

The staffing shortage comes as the hospital in Orangeville, about 80 km northwest of Toronto, deals with an increase of patients infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

An email dated Friday from Joanne Alves, the hospital's human resources manager, to HHCC Central Scheduling, urges the department to "broadcast" to everybody, including ward clerks, registered nurses, registered practical nurses and personal support workers, that there are available shifts. The union obtained the email.

The email says the department needs to ask staff members if they can work on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

"It is important that the employee be advised if they agree to pick up a shift, that they may be redeployed throughout the Hospital," Alves said in the email.

"Given where we are with increased patient surge, we anticipate greater needs over the weekend."

Headwaters Health Care Centre has not yet responded to a request for comment from CBC Toronto.

Hospital experiencing 'real crisis,' union leader says

Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare, said on Saturday that there is a nursing shortage in Ontario and the situation at Headwaters is an example of a larger problem. Hospitals are "barely managing" because they do not have enough staff, she said.

Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare, says: 'What we are hearing from the frontline staff is that there is a real crisis going on at that hospital and of course management is trying to deal with this crisis the best way that they can.' (Supplied)

"What we are hearing from the frontline staff is that there is a real crisis going on at that hospital and of course management is trying to deal with this crisis the best way that they can," Stewart said.

"They are redeploying workers to various places in the hospital where they need them to be, but what's alarming to us today is hearing that unregulated staff are being asked to assist the nursing staff. And the frontline nurses are saying they are concerned about that."

Housekeeping and dietary staff are being asked to help nursing staff, but it's not clear what they are being asked to do, according to Stewart.

"What's happening at Headwaters is a prime example of how desperate these hospitals are for leadership from our government," she added.

Hospital facing 'largest challenge yet,' CEO says

Kim Delahunt, the hospital's president and CEO, said in a message posted to the hospital's website on Jan. 14 that the hospital is facing "our largest challenge yet" due to the Omicron variant.

Delahunt said the hospital is seeing an increase in patients due to Omicron and many staff members are infected with the virus or are isolating. Other staff are picking up the slack, she added.

"Many of our health care workers are working longer or are taking additional shifts when they can. They are also working in other departments, to fill critical needs, when there are shortages," she said in the message.

"There is no doubt this is one of the most challenging times we will ever face."