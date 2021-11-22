Ontario optometrists to resume eye exams for kids and seniors as job action is paused
Optometrists withdrew provincially insured eye services on Sept. 1 in funding dispute with province
Optometrists in Ontario say they will start resuming eye exams for children and seniors on Tuesday.
The optometrists withdrew provincially insured eye services on Sept. 1 in a funding dispute with the province.
The Ontario Association of Optometrists says in a statement today that it has agreed to enter formal negotiations with the Ministry of Health.
It says "as a sign of good faith" it will pause its job action as of Tuesday.
The optometrists say the province has been underfunding the OHIP-covered services, leaving them paying around 45 per cent out of pocket.
Health Minister Christine Elliott has said the government has committed to paying $39 million in retroactive costs and is prepared to increase reimbursement by 8.48 per cent going forward, but the optometrists say that neither proposal is sufficient to cover their costs.
