OPSEU's former president Warren 'Smokey' Thomas countersues union, leadership

The former president of an Ontario public sector union is countersuing the organization and its current leadership, alleging that claims against him are the culmination of a politically motivated campaign to destroy his reputation.

The Ontario Public Services Employees Union (OPSEU) is suing former president Warren (Smokey) Thomas, former first vice-president/treasurer Eduardo Almeida and former financial services administrator Maurice Gabay, for the nearly $6 million it alleges they unlawfully transferred to themselves, including strike fund cash and union vehicles.

In a statement Monday, Thomas called the allegations of financial improprieties made by the union "bogus."

"Since I stood beside other labour leaders and Premier Ford for his $15 per hour minimum wage announcement, I have been a victim of a nasty, political campaign by some OPSEU/SEFPO leadership members to advance their own agenda with the Ontario NDP," Thomas said in a statement sent to CBC Toronto.

"I've dedicated my whole adult life to advancing the cause of labour and defending workers. Some new radical leadership members are trying to destroy my reputation and 38 years of service for OPSEU/SEFPO members, while wasting union funds.

"Some members of the leadership should clean up their act, get back to work for members and end the purge of hardworking OPSEU/SEFPO staff."

In a countersuit and statement of defence, Thomas says all of his transactions were appropriate and consistent with his obligations to the union.

He alleges the claims against him are part of a campaign by current president JP Hornick along with vice-president and treasurer Laurie Nancekivell to undermine his reputation and deflect negative attention from their leadership.

Hornick and Nancekivell argue in a statement that Thomas' defence and counterclaim are "fiction at best."

"While we are very limited in terms of what we can repeat or comment on publicly at this time, we would classify Mr. Thomas's defence and counterclaim as fiction at best," the OPSEU leaders said in a statement to CBC Toronto.

"It does not address the substance of our fact-based statement of claim, which seeks to recoup $6,000,0000 in funds from Thomas, Almeida and Gabay which we believe to have been misappropriated, and which is the result of a thorough forensic audit of our finances undertaken by an independent third-party."

Hornick said the union will look forward to the next step in the legal process.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.