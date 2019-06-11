Oprah appearance gets cancelled by Toronto Raptors as NBA Finals push ahead
Oprah Winfrey is stepping aside to make way for the Toronto Raptors.
Winfrey's 'Your Path Made Clear' tour has been pulled from schedule at Scotiabank Arena
Oprah Winfrey is stepping aside to make way for the Toronto Raptors.
Plans to bring the famed TV host and inspirational speaker to Toronto on Friday have been scrapped as the NBA Finals push ahead to Game 6 in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday.
If the Raptors lose the match, the team would return to their home city for Game 7 on Sunday night.
Promoter Live Nation says Winfrey's "Your Path Made Clear" speaking engagement at the Scotiabank Arena has been pulled from the schedule.
The organizer says the cancellation is "due to the ongoing NBA Finals schedule and continuing requirements for Scotiabank Arena by the NBA."
Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.