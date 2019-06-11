Skip to Main Content
Oprah appearance gets cancelled by Toronto Raptors as NBA Finals push ahead
Toronto

Oprah Winfrey is stepping aside to make way for the Toronto Raptors.

Winfrey's 'Your Path Made Clear' tour has been pulled from schedule at Scotiabank Arena

Oprah Winfrey arrives at THR's Empowerment in Entertainment Gala at Milk Studios on Tuesday, April 30 in Los Angeles. Oprah Winfrey is stepping aside to make way for the Toronto Raptors. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/Canadian Press/AP)

Plans to bring the famed TV host and inspirational speaker to Toronto on Friday have been scrapped as the NBA Finals push ahead to Game 6 in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday.

If the Raptors lose the match, the team would return to their home city for Game 7 on Sunday night.

Promoter Live Nation says Winfrey's "Your Path Made Clear" speaking engagement at the Scotiabank Arena has been pulled from the schedule.

The organizer says the cancellation is "due to the ongoing NBA Finals schedule and continuing requirements for Scotiabank Arena by the NBA."

Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.
 

