Opposition parties critique PC government paying for-profit clinic more than hospitals for surgeries

Opposition parties are taking aim at Doug Ford's government after a CBC Toronto investigation revealed the private clinic, Don Mills Surgical Unit, received more funding to perform certain OHIP-covered surgeries than public hospitals performing the same operations did.

MPPs expressed concern over former health minister Christine Elliott's involvement in the move, particularly after she registered as a lobbyist for Clearpoint Health Network last week, which owns the Don Mills Surgical Unit.

Freedom of information documents show that during her time as minister, the clinic's annual funding from the province quadrupled.

"We have a private, for-profit company that is performing the easiest surgeries on the least-complex patients during the most convenient times of the day with the least oversight, yet they get to charge the most to the health-care system," said doctor and Liberal health critic Adil Shamji at a news conference Wednesday.

"And we have the immediate past health minister lobbying the current health minister on behalf of a company that is already profiteering in our health care to allow that company to profiteer even more," he said.

The reveal that the province is paying private clinics more than public hospitals to conduct the same procedures calls into question how and why the government plans to expand the volume and scope of surgeries performed outside of hospitals.

Former health minister Christine Elliott was hired as a lobbyist for Clearpoint Health Network Inc., which runs Don Mills Surgical Unit. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

And while it's permissible for previous MPPs to lobby current governments, Interim Liberal leader John Fraser said the Liberals are calling on Elliott to "recuse herself" from the file, no matter what legislation may allow.

"She was too powerful. Some of that power is residual, and it shouldn't be used for for-profit care," said Fraser.

Elliot's official registration says her lobbying goals are to "engage the government in updating and increasing the base funding amount available to Clearpoint."

CBC Toronto has reached out to Elliott for comment.

Hospital, clinic funding an 'apples and oranges' comparison

Referencing CBC Toronto's investigation during question period at Queen's Park, NDP health critic France Gélinas asked Premier Doug Ford why his government appears to be paying Don Mills Surgical Unit more than double what it pays hospitals to perform minor and moderate complexity surgeries, in particular.

"Unlike public [hospitals] which provide care based on our needs, the number one goal of a private clinic is to make money," said Gélinas.

In response, Robin Martin, the parliamentary assistant to the health minister, said the government's health-care plan is aimed at reducing wait times for people, as well as the surgical backlog. She said comparing hospital funding to private clinic funding is an "apple and oranges" comparison.

"Hospitals receive funding through a budget for the entirety of their operations. Community surgical and diagnostic clinics receive one-time funding for procedures only, and have to take capital and operating costs out of that funding," Martin said.

"What we can tell you is more people are getting access to care faster to care, paid for with their OHIP card, and that's what people care about."