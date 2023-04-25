Opposition MPPs demand province reveal details of Ontario Place contract with private firm

Opposition MPPs questioned the Doug Ford government on Monday about a long-term contract it has reportedly signed with a private company that is set to redevelop Ontario Place.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles demanded details of the contract with Therme Canada in the Ontario legislature during question period. The European company has said it will build a private spa and water park at Ontario Place.

The questioning came after Global News published a story saying the province has signed a 95-year lease with the company.

According to the Global News report, the company agreed to a "cost-sharing deal" in which it will maintain the property for the length of the contract. CBC has not independently verified details of the lease agreement.

Stiles said she wonders what the government is hiding by refusing to provide details.

"This government is committing to a backroom, 95-year lease with absolutely no details," Stiles said.

"This government failed to show Ontarians what value this deal has for the people of this province. They've failed to produce the contracts. They've failed to provide the business case. When will this government come clean about this backroom deal?"

Infrastructure minister not confirming lease length

Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma responded but declined to confirm the length of the lease. Surma said the land will continue to be owned by Ontarians.

"The government is entering into a long-term lease, but Mr. Speaker, we cannot ignore the fact that they will be providing $500 million worth of capital investment on the site, including 12 acres(about five hectares) of land," Surma said.

Andrea Chiappetta, press secretary for the minister, said in an email later on Monday that the government is currently unable to release further details.

"To protect the integrity of future negotiations, the terms of the lease agreement are confidential," Chiappetta said.

"This standard practice ensures the province is able to negotiate and get the best deal for taxpayers. While the terms remain commercially sensitive, the tenants are making significant investments into the improvement, maintenance and repair of the surrounding public spaces to help keep the site clean and beautiful all-year long."

NDP, Liberals demand business case

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser said the government should be able to release a business case.

"Is that water park going to be there in 95 years? What's going to be there? What are they allowed to have there? What permissions do they have? We don't know," he said.

Last Tuesday, the government said it plans to transform Ontario Place into a "world-class, year-round destination." Those plans include moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place, a new amphitheatre built by Live Nation, and a "family-friendly, all-season destination" built by Therme Canada.

The design includes about five hectares of "freely accessible public space, enhanced trails, a public beach, shoreline restoration, new wetlands and aquatic habitats, 4.1 acres (about 1.5 hectares) of green roof that connect the building to the surrounding natural landscape and restored existing heritage gathering areas," Therme Canada says on its website.

"There will be indoor and outdoor pools, water slides and a wave pool, natural spaces to relax, sports performance and recovery services, and botanical gardens," the company added.

