Doug Ford slashing city council is an abuse of power, NDP leader says

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath attacked the premier Monday, alleging he's abusing his power to promote a hidden, mean-spirited agenda.

Last Friday, Premier Doug Ford made the shocking announcement that his PC government will slash the number of city council seats from 47 to 25 ahead of the Oct. 22 municipal election. Ford's plan, which is set to be tabled this afternoon at Queen's Park, would leave council makeups the same in other Ontario municipalities.

"Interfering in local elections to steal power away from the voters is not active leadership, it is an abuse of power," Horwath said in a fierce back-and-forth with Ford during question period.

Horwath also alleged Ford's plan, which overrides a city council decision to expand the ward map to include 47 seats, was a secret plot "cooked up in a backroom." The opposition leader also slammed Ford for not bringing the idea up on the campaign trail.

Ford defended his unprecedented move, saying he's heard from a lot of people who support his decision. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Ford fired back that "people love the idea," adding "out of everything I've done in politics I've never had a better response."

Ford went on to criticize city council, which he served on while his late brother Rob Ford was mayor, calling it "dysfunctional." Ford said councillors have failed to maintain infrastructure or build affordable housing and transit, but did not provide specific examples.

He also criticized driving conditions in the city.

"There's gridlock in the streets and there's gridlock at city hall," he said.

Ford's government does have the power to change the legislation about the size of Toronto's city council, and the majority of votes to get it passed. However, Mayor John Tory has said he's looking at legal options to stop the changes before the election, which is just months away.

Tory says he supports a motion due to be tabled at city hall today that would see the city examine legal options to stall Ford's proposed changes.

Scholars and lawyers have said that one of the ways to delay Ford's plan from taking effect during the current campaign is to mount a legal challenge against the measures and seek a court injunction.