OPP hope video can help solve 1980 cold case of murdered Toronto woman

Ontario Provincial Police have released a video on social media hoping it will lead to information in a cold case of a Toronto woman murdered in 1980.

Police have also released a photo of a button found with her body.

Veronica Lynn Kaye, 18, was last seen 38 years ago on Wednesday. More than 11 months later, on Oct. 9, 1981, two men found her body near a walking trail in Caledon. Her remains were in a wooded, isolated area near the intersection of Humber Station Road and Castlederg Sideroad.

Police say Kaye, wearing the same clothes in which she was last seen alive, suffered fatal injuries fighting for her life. She was wearing a red ski vest, a maroon blouse, blue jeans and running shoes.

"A unique button was found with Veronica's body that did not come from her clothing. Police want to identify the source of this button," the OPP said in a news release.

Police offer $50,000 reward for info

Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for her murder.

This button was found with Veronica Kaye's body. The OPP believes it could lead to information about her killer. (Ontario Provincial Police)

On Nov. 7, 1980, police said Kaye left her apartment in Etobicoke, got on a Mississauga Transit bus at about 1:30 p.m. to visit a friend at a photography store on Hensall Circle in Mississauga, near Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East, and had planned to go to Square One Shopping Centre.

"Veronica entered the store and met with her friend but gave no indication that anything was wrong," police said.

Kaye told her friend she had a ride and was going to the shopping centre. Kaye, however, was not seen with anyone and there wasn't a vehicle in the parking lot. She was last seen alive leaving the photography store.

Her family reported her missing and police carried out an extensive search and investigation, but no one has been arrested or charged in her death.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.