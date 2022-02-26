'Only minor injuries' after truck falls into Don River, OPP says

No one was seriously injured when a black pick-up truck fell into the Don River in Toronto on Saturday, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The driver was headed westbound on Highway 401 at Leslie Street when he or she "lost control, hit the snow embankment and went over the concrete guardrail," the OPP said in a tweet.

Judging from photos provided by the OPP, the truck landed in relatively shallow water.

"Only minor injuries," the OPP said in a tweet.

The impact of the crash, however, crumpled the truck's front end.

The impact of the crash left the truck's front end badly damaged. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)