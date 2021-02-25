Fourth OPP officer charged in ongoing tow truck investigation

A fourth provincial police officer has been charged in a two-year long probe into alleged crimes in the tow-truck industry.

Ontario Provincial Police say 62-year-old Insp. Steve Grosjean with the force's highway safety division in Mississauga, Ont., faces a breach-of-trust charge.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson says the charges relate to alleged preferential treatment of tow-truck operators in the Toronto area.

OPP also say they have arrested 57-year-old Const. Bindo Showan on charges of secret commissions and breach of trust.

Three other veterans of the force were changed last month in the ongoing probe:

53-year-old Const. Simon Bridle, who is attached to the highway safety division's 407 detachment.

52-year-old Const. Mohammed Ali Hussain, with the Toronto detachment.

Bridle was also charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration, police say.

At the time, police said four other OPP officers — including two commissioned officers from the highway safety division — had not been charged but were suspended with pay while under investigation.

It's unclear if Grosjean was among them.