Tow truck driver slightly injured in shooting on Highway 404 in Markham

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a shooting slightly injured a tow truck driver on Highway 404 in Markham on the weekend.

The shooting happened on the Steeles Avenue westbound ramp to Highway 404 northbound on Saturday. York Regional Police were called at about 1:45 a.m. and notified the OPP.

Police have determined that the driver, a male, and a passenger, a female, were in a tow truck that was stopped when an unknown vehicle approached. People inside the vehicle fired at the tow truck, police said.

The driver suffered minor injuries and has been treated and released from hospital. The passenger was not injured.

Police said they have no information on suspects or the vehicle involved.

Officers from OPP's Highway Safety Division and its Criminal Investigation Branch are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Aurora OPP detachment at (905) 841-5777.