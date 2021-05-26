2 arrested after car allegedly rams into OPP cruiser during an attempted traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police say charges are pending
Two people are in custody after allegedly ramming into a police car during an attempted traffic stop before crashing, police say.
According to the OPP, officers in the Jane and Falstaff area saw a vehicle violate the Highway Traffic Act around 4 a.m.
When they attempted to stop the vehicle, it rammed into a cruiser and took off, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.
Police followed the car about a half a kilometre to a dead-end street where it had crashed into another car outside a commercial property, police say.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoOPP</a> attempted to stop a vehicle for HTA violations. Driver failed to stop and damaged two police vehicles before crashing into a commercial property. Two people in custody, driver to hospital with minor injuries, no injuries to officers. Charges pending. Jane/Falstaff <a href="https://t.co/lnxZ7bdQHX">pic.twitter.com/lnxZ7bdQHX</a>—@OPP_HSD
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?