2 arrested after car allegedly rams into OPP cruiser during an attempted traffic stop

Two people are in custody after allegedly ramming into a police car during an attempted traffic stop before crashing, police say.

According to the OPP, officers in the Jane and Falstaff area saw a vehicle violate the Highway Traffic Act around 4 a.m.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, it rammed into a cruiser and took off, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

Police followed the car about a half a kilometre to a dead-end street where it had crashed into another car outside a commercial property, police say.