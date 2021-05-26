Skip to Main Content
Toronto

2 arrested after car allegedly rams into OPP cruiser during an attempted traffic stop

Two people are in custody after allegedly ramming into a police car during an attempted traffic stop before crashing, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police say charges are pending

According to the OPP, officers in the Jane and Falstaff area saw a vehicle violate the Highway Traffic Act around 4 a.m. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, it rammed into a cruiser and took off, police say. (@OPP_HSD)

According to the OPP, officers in the Jane and Falstaff area saw a vehicle violate the Highway Traffic Act around 4 a.m.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, it rammed into a cruiser and took off, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

Police followed the car about a half a kilometre to a dead-end street where it had crashed into another car outside a commercial property, police say.

One person in the car was taken to hospital with very minor injuries, Schmidt said. Two people are in custody with charges pending. 
