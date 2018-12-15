PCs delay incoming OPP chief's controversial appointment while selection is reviewed

The Ontario government said Saturday it will "respect" a request from the incoming OPP commissioner to delay his appointment while the province's integrity commissioner reviews the circumstances of his selection.

Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner, a 51-year veteran of the force and long-time family friend of Premier Doug Ford, was named as the next OPP commissioner last month. He was set to be appointed on Monday.

"While the government has full confidence in Mr. Taverner, we will respect his request for a delay in his appointment, until such time as the integrity commissioner has conducted a review of the selection process," Sylvia Jones, minister of community safety and correctional services, said in a statement issued Saturday.

Earlier this week, interim OPP Commissioner Brad Blair asked the Ontario ombudsman to investigate Taverner's selection in a scathing letter. The 32-year veteran said the process was marred by "questions of political interference."

Taverner did not initially qualify for the role, but the Ford government has admitted that it lowered the requirements for the job to attract a wider range of candidates.

Days later, the ombudsman denied the request. Blair's lawyer said the ombudsman believes the directive must come from the premier and his cabinet. Blair has since filed a lawsuit, asking an Ontario court to compel Ombudsman Paul Dubé to carry out a probe.

Blair offered to step aside as interim commissioner while a review was completed. On Saturday, it was revealed that OPP Deputy Commissioner Gary Couture would take on the role while the integrity commissioner looks into Taverner's selection.

In his request to the government, Taverner said he made the decision "out of the greatest of respect for the brave men and women of the Ontario Provincial Police."