OPP seize 55 kg of cocaine worth $5.5M in Barrie drug bust
Three people are charged with 14 offences following 15-month investigation
OPP investigators have dismantled an international drug ring with links to the United States and Mexico.
Police seized 55 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a transport truck from California worth a street value of $5.5 million, Deputy Commissioner Rick Barnum told reporters at a Wednesday morning news conference.
During the investigation, police also seized $800,000 in cash, a pick-up truck, a tractor trailer and three off-road vehicles, including two "high-end" side-by-sides and a snowmobile — all worth a combined $260,000.
Police arrested three people after a 15-month-long investigation, Barnum said.
He said police believe the cocaine came from Mexico, where they determined that a quantity of cash was headed.
He said the drugs ended up throughout Ontario, as well as in the Toronto area.
