OPP seeks public's help in ID'ing 'person of interest' after Ontario Police Memorial vandalized
Someone used red spray paint to mark memorial with graffiti, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say they are seeking the public's help in identifying a "person of interest" after the Ontario Police Memorial near Toronto's Queens Park was vandalized on Saturday evening.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC Toronto Sunday that the incident happened around 7 p.m.
Schmidt said the person used red spray paint, marking the memorial with graffiti.
"We are appealing for assistance from the public in identifying a person of interest," OPP said in a tweet on Sunday.
Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.
