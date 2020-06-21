OPP seeks public's help in ID'ing 'person of interest' after Ontario Police Memorial vandalized

Ontario Provincial Police say they are seeking the public's help in identifying a "person of interest" after the Ontario Police Memorial near Toronto's Queens Park was vandalized on Saturday evening.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC Toronto Sunday that the incident happened around 7 p.m.

Schmidt said the person used red spray paint, marking the memorial with graffiti.

"We are appealing for assistance from the public in identifying a person of interest," OPP said in a tweet on Sunday.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.