OPP seek sports car driver that dragged officer on Hwy. 400 during traffic stop

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for the driver of an Audi sports car that struck and dragged a veteran officer during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Police are appealing for witnesses to help ID the driver

OPP released security camera footage of the dark-coloured Audi sports car. The driver hit and dragged an OPP officer along Highway 400 before fleeing the scene on July 3. (Ontario Provincial Police)

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. on July 3, while an officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 400 southbound at Finch Avenue.

"During this interaction the vehicle accelerated away, dragging the officer from the left shoulder into a live lane of traffic," the OPP said in a news release Thursday. The vehicle then fled the scene, according to police.

Police and paramedics are seen on Highway 400 after an OPP officer was dragged during a traffic stop earlier this month. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The officer, a 33-year veteran of the force, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He is still in hospital recovering from the incident, police said. 

OPP are appealing for the public's help in identifying the driver of the dark-coloured Audi. The vehicle may have suffered damage to the driver's side. 

The suspect is described as a white male, between 30 and 35 years old, with short black hair. He was driving a 2013 to 2017 model Audi, with distinctive rear upper brake light that spans the entire rear window. 

Investigators are appealing for anyone with potentially useful information to contact police.

OPP released a composite image of the suspect, believed to be a white male in his early 30s with short black hair. (Ontario Provincial Police)

