$50K reward offered for information in fatal shooting of Alliston, Ont. woman

More than a year after a woman was fatally shot in Alliston, Ont., the province is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer.

Sibel Duzguner, 38, died in hospital after she was shot in her vehicle outside her home northwest of Toronto on August 26, 2022, shortly before 6:30 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release on Tuesday.

No one has been arrested in her death.

Members of the OPP's Nottawasaga Detachment and emergency services personnel were called to Kidd Crescent for reports of gunshots. Duzguner was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"It is believed that the shooting was targeted and not random or a case of mistaken identity," the OPP said in the release.

Duzguner's family describes her a loving mother of three with "big dreams" and strong ties to local Turkish and Muslim communities, the OPP said. She immigrated to Canada from Turkey in 2003 and settled in the Toronto area before she moved to Alliston.

Duzguner left behind her children, who lived with her in Canada, and her family in Turkey, which include six siblings and her father.

"She worked hard to integrate herself into her Canadian life, recently purchasing her own home and her own car, and [was] planning to remarry," OPP said in the release.

Sisters appeal for help in solving murder

In a video released by the OPP on Tuesday, Duzguner's sisters pleaded for help to find the people responsible for her death.

According to police, as Duzguner got into her car to leave for work on Aug. 26 last year, a vehicle drove up to her home and blocked her driveway, preventing her from leaving. A person then walked toward the driver's side window of her vehicle and opened fire.

Duzguner was shot several times. The person returned to the vehicle and drove off.

Police said the vehicle of interest is described as a as a grey 2011-2012 Volkswagen Jetta. It has not been located. It was seen in the area of Kidd Crescent shortly before the shooting.

Anyone who was in the neighbourhood of Kidd Crescent between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on the day of the shooting, who has information or relevant surveillance video or dashboard camera vide is being asked to contact police.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle before, during or after the incident is also urged to come forward.

"Any minor detail may be the key piece to this investigation," the OPP said.



