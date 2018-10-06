Three people are dead and two others are critically injured after a head-on crash near Port Perry, Ont., early Saturday.

Provincial police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 7/12 at 4th Line in Scugog township, which is about 80 kilometres northeast of Toronto. Police were called to the scene at 1:15 a.m.

A northbound SUV with one occupant crossed into the southbound lanes of the highway, striking a southbound sedan with four occupants, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division.

A male driver and 2 female passengers from the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. A male driver from the SUV and a female passenger from the sedan suffered critical injuries.

OPP trying to determine what happened

"The investigation is still obviously ongoing. There's a lot of work left yet to be done," Schmidt said on Saturday.

"Our collision reconstruction team is actively working and going through all the evidence, trying to determine exactly what happened and why."

Highway 7/12 — all lanes of which were closed in both directions between Scugog 3rd Line and Scugog 4th Line as officers investigated — has been reopened.

