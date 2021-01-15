Police urge people to stop calling 911 for questions about Ontario's stay-at-home order

Provincial police are urging people not to call 911 with questions about Ontario's stay-at-home order.

They say emergency dispatchers have seen an uptick in the number of callers looking for information about the province's latest public health measures.

But officers say 911 is only to be used for emergencies.

They say those with questions about the public health legislation should seek out information from the province.

The stay-at-home order came into effect across Ontario on Thursday, and provincial officials are urging people to only leave their homes for essential trips.

Law enforcement officers are able to enforce the order — which does not give a specific definition for "essential" -- but they cannot conduct random stops to check why people are out.