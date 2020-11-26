Suspect in custody after OPP officer 'seriously injured' in incident near Lindsay

A suspect is in custody after an Ontario Provincial Police officer was "seriously injured" in an incident near Lindsay, Ont., according to OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

"An [OPP] officer has been seriously injured in an incident in near Lindsay. A suspect has been apprehended and there are no concerns for public safety. Our thoughts and best wishes are with our officer, further information will follow," read a tweet by Carrique on Thursday morning.

There is currently no threat to public safety, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Pigeon Lake Road, also known as Kawartha Lakes Road 17, OPP Sgt. Jason Folz said in a video tweet.

Folz said more information will be provided throughout the day.