Police investigating after video shows OPP officer shoving young boy in skate park

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a video posted to social media showing a member of the Ontario Provincial Police force pushing a young boy to the ground at a skate park.

Filmed in Gravenhurst, a two-hour drive north of Toronto, the approximately minute-long video shows two officers interacting with a boy.

Then, one officer, who appears to be holding onto the boy's scooter, can be seen shoving the boy onto the grass.

The boy, who did not appear hurt, then appears to get up. Bystanders can be heard saying, "What are you doing?" and "He's 12 years old."

In a news release Tuesday, the OPP says the incident happened on April 18.

According to the statement, officers had stopped a group of young children, "none of whom were wearing masks or social distancing." The statement also notes that the park is closed in keeping with the province's stay-at-home order.

The officer seen shoving the boy has been put on administrative duties pending the outcome of an investigation, it says.

Meanwhle, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says he has requested Peel police lead the investigation "to ensure transparency in this matter."

"We understand the concerns being expressed by members of the public," Carrique is quoted saying in the release. "I want to assure everyone that the Ontario Provincial Police holds its members to [the] highest levels of professionalism and accountability."

The OPP is asking anyone who witnessed the interaction to contact Peel police at 905-453-3311.