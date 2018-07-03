OPP officer injured after being dragged along Highway 400 during traffic stop

An OPP officer suffered serious injuries after he was struck and dragged by a car during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred after 12:30 a.m., while an officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 400 southbound at Finch Avenue. The officer was hit and dragged on the roadway before the vehicle fled the scene.

The officer was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed but have since reopened.

Police are looking for a dark-coloured Audi.