OPP officer charged after man seriously injured in Georgian Bay

A Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police officer is facing assault charges after a man was hurt in an encounter with police in July, the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in the Township of Georgian Bay, Ont. on July 10, according to a news release issued Thursday.

That's when Bracebridge OPP officers were called to a Canadian Pacific Railway yard for a reported break-in.

Police found a man they believed to be involved near a "retail area" on Front Street, the SIU says. There was then "an interaction" between an officer and the man, before he was arrested.

The 43-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with serious injuries, the news release says. The SIU, which investigates incidents involving police that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a gun at a person, did not say how exactly the man was hurt, nor provide specifics of his injuries.

The SIU says Const. Scott Anthony has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

"As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation," the police watchdog statement reads.

Anthony is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge in December.