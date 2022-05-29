Toronto man, 25, critically hurt after motorcycle crashes into SUV on 401 in Ajax

A Toronto man, 25, was critically injured after his motorcycle crashed into the back of an SUV on Highway 401 in Ajax on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision happened on Highway 401 westbound at Westney Road near the on-ramp. The motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. He was listed in stable condition on Sunday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said the motorcyclist was seen travelling at high speed before the collision.

The collision prompted Schmidt to speak out against racing on highways. He said officers saw on Saturday a group of motorcyclists "lane-splitting" while travelling at 254 kilometres per hour.

"The 401 is a highway in the GTA and we currently have motorcycles travelling high rates of speed," he said.

"This is not a race track. This is not the way to be using our highways here, where everyone is trying to get to their destinations here safely. This kind of behaviour is obviously very dangerous, potentially life-threatening and deadly."