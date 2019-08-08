OPP clocks driver at 228 km/h on Highway 403
The driver will be charged with stunt driving, faces $10K fine
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 20-year-old man for driving 228 km/h on Highway 403 in Mississauga.
The driver will have his license suspended for one week as a result of the incident.
His car, an Audi S4, will also be impounded for a week.
"That kind of driving is absolutely ridiculous," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. "There's no reason for that at all."
20 year old Male from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a> stopped and charged after doing 228km/h on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy403?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy403</a> in Mississauga. Audi S4 impounded for 7 days and licence suspended for 7 days. - RV<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SlowDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SlowDown</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TooFast?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TooFast</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoExcuse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoExcuse</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/7DayImpound?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#7DayImpound</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/7DayLicenceSuspension?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#7DayLicenceSuspension</a> <a href="https://t.co/CZq9VL9Kin">pic.twitter.com/CZq9VL9Kin</a>—@OPP_HSD
While Schmidt called the incident "unbelievably aggressive," he noted that around seven drivers are taken off the road every day around the GTA for extreme speeding.
"You're not on a racetrack, you don't have race marshals, you don't have support around you," he warned would-be speeders.
"You're on your own. That's going to turn into a wreck and that's going to turn into a fatality."
The driver, who is from Mississauga, will be charged with stunt driving and faces a penalty of up to $10,000.
If he's charged with a similar speeding incident in the future, his license will be suspended for 30 days, police said.
