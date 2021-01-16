3 OPP officers charged, others suspended amid towing industry probe

Three Ontario Provincial Police officers and another person have been charged, while four other officers have been suspended in connection with an ongoing investigation into the towing industry in the GTA, the force said Saturday.

In a news release, the OPP said its professional standards unit received an internal complaint in February of 2019 alleging members of the OPP Highway Safety Division were providing preferential treatment to tow operators within the Greater Toronto Area.

A joint investigation involving the force's criminal investigation branch commenced in October of last year into the situation.

Now, three OPP officers — all with more than 20 years of service — have been charged with secret commissions and breach of trust contrary to the Criminal Code. The officers are:

53-year-old Const. Simon Bridle, who is attached to the highway safety division's 407 detachment.

52-year-old Const. Mohammed Ali Hussain, with the Toronto detachment.

57-year-old Const. Bindo Showan, who is with the 407 detachment.

Bridle has also been charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration, police say.

Showan is currently out of the province, the OPP said, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The other officers were arrested earlier this week.

4 more OPP officers suspended with pay

All three members have been or will be served notices of suspension with pay, the OPP said.

Additionally, as a result of the criminal investigation, four more OPP officers — including two commissioned officers from the highway safety division — have been suspended with pay.

These members remain under investigation but have not been charged with an offence, the OPP said.

The OPP has also charged a 52-year-old Toronto man with aiding and abetting breach of trust and secret commissions.

The accused is expected to appear in court on April 16 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Finch Avenue in Toronto.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation to call the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.