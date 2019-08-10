4 died in Ontario crashes last weekend, nearly 5,000 speeding charges laid: OPP

Provincial Police say four men died in separate crashes over the August long weekend in Ontario and officers issued a total of 4,837 speeding charges.

Two men, 29 and 37, were killed in car crashes on OPP-patrolled roads in cases where driver inattention and excessive speed were likely to blame.

Two other men, 27 and 41, were killed in separate off-road vehicle crashes related to loss of control and speed. Alcohol is considered to be a factor in one of the incidents.

Police issue 148 tickets for stunt driving

As for traffic violations, police laid 8,377 traffic charges over the long weekend. A total of 148 were for stunt driving or racing.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for OPP's Highway Safety Division, said officers were busy issuing tickets to aggressive and distracted drivers.

"Driving is an active activity," Schmidt said, adding drivers need to pay more attention to the road when behind the wheel.

OPP also laid 355 charges against drivers who allegedly failed to slow down or to change lanes to make way for emergency vehicles and tow trucks parked beside the road.