OPP investigating fatal crash involving dump truck in Caledon

One person is dead after a car and dump truck collided in Caledon early Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to a collision on Highway 10, south of Olde Base Line Road, at around 6:40 a.m.

Police say the driver of a sedan collided with a dump truck in the area and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have not released the victim's age and gender.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CaledonOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CaledonOPP</a> is investigating a fatal collision between a car & dump truck. Collision occurred at 6:43am in the area of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy10?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy10</a> & Olde Base Line Rd. Investigation is ongoing, please avoid the area. ^in <a href="https://t.co/A83AQbNhGU">pic.twitter.com/A83AQbNhGU</a> —@OPP_CR

The dump truck driver was unhurt, police say.

Highway 10 is closed from Grange Street to King Street for the police investigation. Olde Base Line Road is also shut down from Kennedy to McLaughlin roads.

The closures are expected to remain in effect for several hours.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward and speak with investigators.