OPP investigating after police vehicle hits boy on bicycle
Toronto

Ontario Provincial Police say one of its vehicles was turning into a parking lot in Gravenhurst, Ont., around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday when it struck the 10-year-old boy.

The boy sustained minor injuries. OPP's traffic management team is investigating the incident. (Teghan Beaudette/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for witnesses after a police cruiser hit a 10-year-old boy near Muskoka on Thursday.

They say the boy was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk when he was hit.

The boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries and he has since been released.

The OPP's traffic management team is investigating the incident.

