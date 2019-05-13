OPP investigating after pedestrian fatally struck in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.
Police were called to the scene on Hwy 6 shortly after midnight Monday
Grey Bruce OPP are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car on Highway 6 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.
Police say they were called to the scene shortly after midnight on Monday.
They say the pedestrian was pronounced dead in hospital.
The name of the deceased was not immediately released.
Police say the driver of the car was also admitted to hospital with unspecified injuries.
There was no word whether any charges were pending.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyBruceOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyBruceOPP</a> investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision, car vs pedestrian on Highway 6 in Shallow Lake, Georgian Bluffs. Hwy 6 is closed b/w Stoneman Dr at the north to Grey Rd 170 at the south. If you have any info on this collision contact OPP 1-888-310-1122 *ab <a href="https://t.co/XODKcWDxj0">pic.twitter.com/XODKcWDxj0</a>—@OPP_WR