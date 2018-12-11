OPP interim commissioner calls on ombudsman to investigate Supt. Ron Taverner's appointment

The interim commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police is calling on the province's ombudsman to investigate the recent appointment of Toronto Police Supt. Ron Taverner as the OPP's next commissioner.

Brad Blair, who has been leading the force on an interim basis since Vince Hawkes resigned as commissioner on Nov. 2, filed a formal request on Tuesday amid growing concerns about the hiring process, which he claims has "deeply affected the morale of the rank and file."

Taverner, a close friend of Premier Doug Ford's family, was named the OPP's next commissioner late last month and will assume his post on Dec. 17.

Despite sitting two levels below the rank of deputy chief in the Toronto Police Service, Taverner was unanimously appointed by a Progressive Conservative cabinet.

Just days after Taverner was appointed, the Ford government admitted it lowered the requirements for the position, saying it wanted to attract a wider range of candidates for the job

Ford has repeatedly stressed that his long relationship with Taverner was not a factor in the decision, yet Blair contends the hiring process "remains enveloped in questions of political interference" that are eroding the very foundations of the OPP.

"I have a moral and legal obligation to ensure that the OPP remains independent," Blair said in a letter sent to Ombudsman Paul Dubé.

